Mortal Kombat 1 Director Hints at “Future DLC”

This week, Mortal Kombat 1 added Conan the Barbarian, the penultimate fighter in the Khaos Reigns DLC. Following the addition of Conan, players can still expect to see T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. However, it seems director and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon might be hinting at more things to come. In a thread on X/Twitter, Boon talked about the performance of Mortal Kombat 1, which has now sold more than 5 million copies, and is “still in the top 15 most played Playstation 5 games.” In one of the final posts of the thread, Boon noted that “with Conan getting into player’s hands, we are excited to keep trucking forward with future DLC.”

It should be noted that the post with that language contained a clip from a Fatality, in which T-1000 runs over Johnny Cage with a truck. That moment is a direct reference to Terminator 2, and the use of “trucking” is clearly a pun. However, fans have been trying to decipher Boon’s overall meaning. Boon’s post has gotten a lot of responses, with many asking if he’s strictly speaking about T-1000 when he says “future DLC,” or about additional characters. Previous rumors had indicated that additional DLC was planned for Mortal Kombat 1, but that NetherRealm had cancelled the DLC due to lower than expected sales for Khaos Reigns. Now it sounds like those rumors might not have been accurate.

conan the barbarian joined mortal kombat 1 earlier this week

While fans immediately pressed Boon for more details, the director did not elaborate on his previous comments, leaving fans to wonder if T-1000 will be the last fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, or if we can expect to see more. In the replies, players shared the fighters they would still like to see added to the game, including Jade and Sonya Blade. While past favorites from the Mortal Kombat series are a strong possibility, we could also end up seeing more guest fighters. There are plenty of strong candidates that would work in the world of Mortal Kombat, including characters from past games, and those that have never appeared before.

For the time being, fans should take this with a grain of salt. There’s simply no way of telling what Boon meant by his comment, and unless he decides to elaborate, all we can do is guess whether T-1000 will be the only “future DLC.” If this truly is the end, the villain should make for a great way to end things, and all of the teases we’ve gotten so far look really impressive. Fans can’t be blamed for wanting more content, but it is possible NetherRealm has shifted focus to the next game in the series.

