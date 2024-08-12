Mortal Kombat 1 Update May Have Teased DLC Fighters for Kombat Pack 3

A recent update to Mortal Kombat 1 may have just teased future DLC fighters that could arrive in a third potential Kombat Pack. Currently, it’s known that NetherRealm Studios is working on Kombat Pack 2 of MK1 which will contain Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor alongside guest characters Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000 Terminator. Beyond this, a story-focused expansion dubbed Khaos Reigns is also in the works, but it’s not known if future DLC outside of this slate is planned. If a new update to MK1 itself is any indication, though, NetherRealm might be laying the groundwork for more characters that will join the game’s roster eventually.

In a recent video from YouTube channel FutureBoyWho, it was noted that NetherRealm Studios seemingly made changes to the model of Cassie Cage in Mortal Kombat 1. Although the “Kombat Kid” isn’t a playable or Kameo fighter in MK1, she does make a brief appearance in the game’s story mode. Now, thanks to data mining, it was found that Cage’s look in the game has received some tweaks for one reason or another. Notably, her appearance is more high-res in these files than it was before, which implies NetherRealm could be preparing Cage as an addition in an upcoming round of DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, the files for Mortal Kombat 1 have hinted at other characters that may be in the pipeline. Jade is one longtime Mortal Kombat fighter who has also been mentioned in the data of MK1. Currently, Jade is nowhere to be found in the latest Mortal Kombat title, but she might also be planned as DLC.

Even though Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t guaranteed to get a third Kombat Pack, it seems likely based on previous statements from director Ed Boon. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, Boon told ComicBook that NetherRealm was planning to support Mortal Kombat 1 with post-launch content for a longer period of time than it did with Mortal Kombat 11. Given that MK11 only received two Kombat Packs after its release, it’s very likely that a third DLC pack for MK1 is in the cards.

Before that happens, though, Kombat Pack 2 will have to have fully released. As for when that will happen, Khaos Reigns is set to hit Mortal Kombat 1 on September 24, 2024, at which point Sektor and Cyrax will also be added to the roster.