Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Shows Off Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 Terminator

A new trailer was released today for the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition Season 2. The trailer is mostly meant to build hype for the competitive events, but developer NetherRealm Studios also used the opportunity to showcase two playable characters that will be joining the game’s roster. Conan’s release is just over a week away, so we get to see the Cimmerian in action, including a look at his Brutality. Throughout the character’s appearances across various media, Conan has dished out a significant amount of punishment, and it appears that will be the case in Mortal Kombat 1, as well.

In his Brutality, Conan can be seen grabbing Scorpion by the shoulder, while tossing his sword straight up into the air. Conan then stabs his enemy under the chin with a smaller blade, using a volley of punches to further drive it into Scorpion’s face and up through his head. As the sword comes back down to Conan’s hand, he uses it to slice Scorpion in half at the waist. It definitely lives up to the “Brutality” name, and the video features exactly as much blood as you might expect! The Pro Kompetition Season 2 trailer can be found below, and the Brutality appears at the 0:58 mark.

As can be seen in the video, the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger does appear in Mortal Kombat 1 as Conan. The newest Kombatant looks a heck of a lot like he does in the 1982 movie, though that’s something we’ve known about for some time now. As was the case with Homelander however, the actor will not return to voice his character. Today’s video does allow us to hear more of his voice, and it seems the developers have found a strong replacement. Conan sounds very much like he does in the movie, and it’s possible some players might not even be able to tell the difference!

While Conan gets the biggest focus in today’s Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, it also provides a first look at T-1000. The game will not only feature the likeness of Robert Patrick as he appeared in Terminator 2, but the actor will reprise his role, providing new voice lines. Unfortunately, the video only offers a slight glimpse at the character. What we get to see does look great while it lasts; NetherRealm has done an excellent job capturing the look of T-1000, and there are some neat details; for example, T-1000’s badge now says “EarthRealm Police.” At one point in the video, we also get to see T-1000’s arm form a liquid metal blade. It will be interesting to see how those blades get implemented in the character’s move set, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to actually see them used.

Do you plan on checking out Conan when he lands in Mortal Kombat 1 next week? Are you excited to play as T-1000?