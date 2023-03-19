Mortal Kombat 12 Boss Teases Possible Returning Modes

Last month, a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call unceremoniously announced Mortal Kombat 12. Exactly zero details have been revealed about the game in the weeks since, but Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has always been one to drop teases on social media. Boon is back at it again, this time with a new poll asking fans about modes that have appeared in previous series entries. Boon listed Chess Kombat, Konquest, Motor Kombat, and Puzzle Kombat, asking fans which of these modes they'd like to see back "in a future MK game."

The Tweet from Boon can be found embedded below, and the poll is still open for a few hours, as of this writing.

Only (MK) Fans. 🤣 If you could bring back only ONE of these into a future MK game.... — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 19, 2023

More than 67,000 people have voted in the poll, and Konquest currently has a commanding lead, at 44.4%. Motor Kombat is in second with 31% of the vote, Chess Kombat with 18.1%, and Puzzle Kombat has 6.5%. Readers should keep in mind that the poll is no guarantee that any of these will return in Mortal Kombat 12, but clearly Boon is thinking about bringing one (or more) of these modes back. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see if anything comes of this!

Konquest mode first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and returned for Mortal Kombat: Deception, and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. The mode hasn't been seen since 2006, but clearly a lot of Mortal Kombat fans feel strongly about it! The mode was a bit different between all three games; the first two incorporated RPG mechanics, while the third took inspiration from the adventure genre. However, each one focused on single-player gameplay, allowing players to unlock content, and learn the best ways to pull off moves and combos. Clearly Konquest still has a lot of fans, and many have voiced their desire to see it return, alongside the character Shujinko, who was the main protagonist in the mode in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12? Would you like to see Konquest mode and Shujinko return for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!