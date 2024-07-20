Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Hints at Story DLC Details

NetherRealm is bringing Mortal Kombat 1 to San Diego Comic-Con this month with news presumably to be shared about what’s planned for the game’s second Kombat Pack, but the developers haven’t yet hinted strongly at what they’ll be talking about beyond plans for the future of the game. Amid that anticipation of what’s to come, however, a Mortal Kombat insider has come forward with new information suggesting that we may be hearing about some story DLC sooner rather than later. While unverified, the leak suggests that the story DLC will involve three specific characters with the expansion supposedly releasing in just a couple of months.

The latest on potential Mortal Kombat 1 DLC comes from X user thethiny who’s accurately shared information about Mortal Kombat games in the past via leaks and datamining efforts. This rumor, however, is one the insider admittedly said they’re less sold on since it comes from an unnamed source as opposed to a datamine. The source was said to have accurately shared information about layoffs affecting NetherRealm’s mobile developers prior to individuals confirming that they’d been indeed been laid off, so there’s some added legitimacy to the rumor even if it’s still unverified.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to that source, there will indeed be a trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 at SDCC, though that’s to be expected given NetherRealm’s presence at past comic conventions. The more interesting part of the rumor deals with a DLC story that’s supposedly in the works which is said to be five chapters long. It’s also said to include three different DLC characters which have already been named.

The X user confirmed in response to some of the replies they got that the three DLC characters are supposedly going to be Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot. The first of those two are already in the game as Kameo fighters, though that doesn’t prevent them from being playable characters, too. All this content is supposedly coming otu in September.

Again, none of this has been confirmed at this time, but we have Mortal Kombat 11 as an example to show that these DLC details aren’t difficult to believe. Mortal Kombat 11 got an Aftermath expansion which continued the game’s story beyond the base game and also added three new characters: Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop. That Mortal Kombat 11 DLC’s story also consisted of five chapters, so it could be that NetherRealm is just keeping that same formula with Mortal Kombat 1.