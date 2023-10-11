Mortal Kombat 1 Creator Teases New York Comic Con Reveal

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for nearly a month, which means many fans are waiting to see what's next. Whether that's the next Invasion season or new characters, fans have been begging developer NetherRealm for more information. Recently, co-creator Ed Boon announced on Twitter that fans shouldn't expect to hear about OmniMan at New York Comic Con and many thought that was that. However, today, Boon took to Twitter to tease that NetherRealm might still have at least one surprise for Mortal Kombat 1 at NYCC, we just don't know what it is yet.

Again, Boon isn't giving players any real hints of what to expect. His tweet says, "...but that's not to say we are showing nothing" in response to his original announcement that we won't be getting an OmniMan gameplay trailer at NYCC. Fans should probably keep their expectations in check, but this could be almost anything. Some are hoping to see which characters are coming in the second Kombat Pack, but it's probably too early for that. After all, we haven't even gotten the first character from the first Pack, so seeing who's next would be a bit premature.

....but that's not to say we are showing nothing. https://t.co/LpeexxKZi6 — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 11, 2023

What might be coming is a reveal of the content for the second season of Invasions. Season 2 is set to kick off on November 2, so NetherRealm will need to start talking about it relatively soon. New York Comic Con might be too big of a venue for something like that though. It seems more likely that it will be some kind of character reveal, but if it's not OmniMan, then there's really no telling what NetherRealm is planning.

Regardless, it should be a fun time for Mortal Kombat 1 fans. The game has been doing well following its launch, and NetherRealm has shown a willingness to support its games with post-launch content and character packs. The New York Comic Con announcement might not shake Earthrealm to its core, but it'll be a blast to see Mortal Kombat 1 take the stage in some capacity.

Mortal Kombat vs DC Movie Rejected Pitch

Ed Boon's tease isn't the only thing out of Mortal Kombat today. We also learned that there was apparently a relatively recent pitch for a Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe animated movie that was rejected by Warner Brothers. The pitch came from Jeremy Adams who has written other animated films like Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Justice League: Warworld. Unfortunately, Warner Brothers rejected the idea, and Adams said in an interview with ComicBook that he didn't "know if they're ever going to do anymore."

That last part is in reference to any MK vs DCU crossovers, but it is sad to know that we won't be getting that animated movie any time soon. After how well received some of NetherRealm's recent games have been for their story-telling, you have to imagine they could help deliver something great on the big screen.

