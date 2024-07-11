Mortal Kombat 1 Year 2 Plans to Be Revealed at SDCC

On July 23rd, Takeda and Ferra will be added to Mortal Kombat 1, marking the end of the first Kombat Pack. It’s been nearly a year since MK1‘s release, but NetherRealm still has big plans to support the game. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long after the first Kombat Pack comes to an end to find out what’s next in store, as the game’s year 2 plans will be revealed at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 26th. The one hour panel will begin at 2 p.m. PT, and will reveal “what the future holds” for the fighting game.

A teaser for the MK1 panel at SDCC was shared on the official Mortal Kombat account on X/Twitter, and can be found below.

While NetherRealm has been quiet about its plans beyond the first Kombat Pack, a recent datamine might have revealed six additional DLC fighters. As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt, but Kombat Pack 2 will apparently feature three classic Mortal Kombat characters and three guests. Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot will apparently return, while Ghostface (Scream), Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000 (Terminator) will supposedly appear as guest Kombatants.

Even if this list is accurate, little else has been revealed about year 2. We don’t know if the game is getting any additional Kameo fighters, and no details have leaked about the game’s next story expansion. Mortal Kombat 11 received a story DLC called Aftermath, and we know Mortal Kombat 1 will be getting the same. Aftermath was a pretty big deal, as it set the stage for Mortal Kombat 1‘s narrative, and it’s possible this new story DLC could do the same for the next game. Presumably, NetherRealm will offer details about this at SDCC, or they could just focus on some of the fighters. There’s really no way of knowing right now!

Thankfully, SDCC is just about two weeks away, so fans will have a lot more answers in the near future. The last year or so has given Mortal Kombat fans a lot to celebrate, but between the new content for MK1 and a new live-action movie on the way in October 2025, the future for the series is looking even brighter!

