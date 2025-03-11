Mortal Kombat 1’s T-1000 Trailer Has a Fatality Straight from Terminator 2

We are one week away from the early access release of T-1000 in Mortal Kombat 1, and NetherRealm Studios has now released a full gameplay trailer showcasing the DLC Kombatant. While we got a teaser trailer for T-1000 back in February, today’s trailer is significantly longer, and offers a much closer look. Viewers on the fence about buying the character can get a better feel for how he’ll play in the game, and how his appearance reflects his roots from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. For fans of the James Cameron film, it seems there’s going to be a lot to love.

In Terminator 2, T-1000 was nigh-unkillable, thanks to the fact that his body was composed entirely of liquid metal. T-1000’s ability to shape shift will be a key part of his move set in Mortal Kombat 1, as he’ll be able to turn parts of his body into blades, spears, and spikes. During today’s trailer, we get a glimpse at one of his Fatalities. This one sees T-1000 shape shift into his opponent, before pushing a liquid metal finger into their eye. That’s a direct reference to one of the kills in Terminator 2, but a second later, T-1000 references another death from the movie when he impales his enemy through the mouth. Mortal Kombat 1 takes it a step further, having T-1000 use that method to cleave his enemy in half! The full trailer can be found below.

As is often the case with these gameplay trailers, NetherRealm has included a tease for T-1000’s Animality. While we don’t get to see the Animality play out in full, T-1000 will turn into a German Shepherd police dog. At the end of the trailer, we can see T-1000 as the police dog biting the arm of Johnny Cage, then dragging the arm behind his back. Making T-1000’s Animality a K-9 is kind of a genius play on the Animality concept, and it will be interesting to see it in full.

T-1000 is the final DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 1‘s Khaos Reigns expansion. There has been a lot of speculation about whether the game will see more content released in the coming months, or if this marks the end for the game. Rumors have suggested that the DLC hasn’t sold to the expectations of WB Games, and that NetherRealm will be moving on to its next project following the releases of T-1000 and the Madam Bo Kameo Fighter. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

As has been the case with previous Mortal Kombat 1 DLC, T-1000 will be made available a week ahead of time for those that own the Khaos Reigns expansion. Those planning to buy the character separately can do just that, but they’ll have to wait until March 25th.

How do you feel about the gameplay trailer for T-1000? Are you excited to play as the character in Mortal Kombat 1? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!