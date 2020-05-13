New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Gameplay Trailer Released

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the recently announced expansion for the popular fighting game Mortal Kombat 11, has revealed a new gameplay trailer featuring a ton of new details about the upcoming video game. The trailer, which clocks in at nearly four minutes, covers gameplay for the new playable characters Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop, shows off new stages, and even introduces a whole bunch of different fatalities for the first time.

More specifically, the trailer features the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep, and RetroKade stages. The announcement notes that these stages, as well as certain stage fatalities, will be available in addition to Friendships as part of a free content update that it set to drop alongside the release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. In other words, while base game players won't get access to the new playable characters, many of the other updates will still be available to them.

Stop what you're doing and watch this trailer immediately. We got a ton of new #MKAftermath gameplay to show! pic.twitter.com/BPJ36gPJMV — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 13, 2020

In case you already happen to own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

