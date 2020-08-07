Mortal Kombat 11 1.21 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new update for Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has been released alongside official patch notes. More specifically, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have released Update 1.21 across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, as well as the patch notes for the new update.

According to NetherRealm Studios, the update makes move list corrections and adjusts the minimum health requirement for many brutalities in the game that have a minimum health requirement. On top of this, there are Kombat League changes, plus a huge slab of character adjustments.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of NetherRealm Studios:

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Adjusted the minimum health requirement for many Brutalities that have that as a requirement

Kombat League / Online

Forever King Lobbies will no longer sometimes prevent users from joining after the room been full but now has open slots

The Reward Screen after a Kombat League Season has ended no longer has an additional confirmation prompt when dismissed

Character Specific Adjustments

Cassie - Fixed a rare issue with drone moves could become disabled if BL-118 Energy Bounce was interrupted at a specific time during certain circumstances

Cetrion - The Smoked Flesh Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

Cetrion - Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplify visual effects no longer sometimes linger after they have been projectile destroyed

D’Vorah - Fixed a rare issue which could cause her Ovipositors to disappear during gameplay under certain circumstances

Erron Black - Fixed issue with hat using an incorrect animation if time out loss occurs at specific timing as forward throw connects

Geras - The Break Down Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

Jade - The Looking Good Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit”

Jax - The I Said Sleep Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

Johnny Cage - The And The Award Goes To Brutality no longer requires the Say Cheese Gear Ability

Kano - The Bonzer Brutality now requires “hold Away during hit”

Kitana - The Punished Brutality requirement is now “hold Down during hit”

Kitana - Edenian Fade is no longer throw immune when she has landed and now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its landing frames

Kitana - Arcing Sai (Edenian Fade) now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames

Kollector - The Slice Slice Slice Brutality now has the requirement “hold Towards during hit” and no longer requires first hit

Kollector - Adjusted visual effect location for the Relic Lure impact effect

Kung Lao - Fixed issue with Hat using an incorrect animation if a time out loss occurs at specific timing as Toward Throw connects

Raiden - The Brutal Bolt Brutality now has the requirement “hold Up during hit”

Raiden - Power Discharge (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has an adjusted hit region while the opponent is in a kombo

Skarlet - Bloodshot Amplify can no longer not have a projectile spawn when done with specific timing

Skarlet - Fixed issue with Dagger disappearing during gameplay if her throw is interrupted at specific timing

Sub-Zero - The Big Leg Brutality requirement is now “hit 4 Brutal Kicks during match” (was 6)

Sub-Zero – The End of Round Taunt Ice Clone Teleport will no longer sometimes cause Sub-Zero to become invisible in rare circumstances

Sub-Zero - Fixed (Air) Polar Axe using an incorrect animation in a Tower match when done immediately after the match has begun

Shao Kahn - The Charging Through Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit”

Shao Kahn - The Head Kabob Brutality no longer requires first hit

Shao Kahn - The Nothing Left Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

Shang Tsung - The Inclement Weather Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

Shang Tsung - Fixed a rare visual issue when morphing into Raiden that could causing his cape to use an incorrect animation

Nightwolf - The No Leg to Stand On Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” and no longer requires first hit

Nightwolf - Fixed Razor's Edge (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) now does the correct chip damage on block

Joker - The Head Case Brutality requirement is now “perform ‘C C D D E G E C’ 3 times” (was 5)

Terminator - Terminate armor is no longer sometimes removed when his Fatal Blow misses or is blocked

Terminator - Terminate visual effects will no longer linger after a Mercy is performed

Fujin - Wind Barrier is now able to parry Liu Kang's jump & hop attacks, Frost's Hop Kick, and Kollector's Hop Kick

Fujin - Wind Barrier will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects when it is interrupted

Fujin - Fixed some rare audio issues when Whirlwind (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) and Tailwind (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) are interrupted

Fujin - AI can now perform the attack followups to Sky Wakka

RoboCop - Missing with various attacks under certain circumstances will no longer enable autoblock when opponent is in the Cheval Trap Amplify or Electric Grenade Amplify hit reactions

RoboCop – Fixed a visual issue with Cobra Cannon using an improper animation for the first few frames in certain circumstances

RoboCop - Active Patrol and Reactive Patrol now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames

Sheeva - Fixed an audio issue with Untamed Fury Amplify sometimes missing sound effects

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.