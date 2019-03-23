‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Beta Roster Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive next month, but before that happens, the beta test will be launching in the very near future. Now that the hype train seems to be rolling with a bit more gusto after three official character reveals this week, fans’ levels of anticipation are increasing by the day. Of course, as it is with most testing phase, what players will have access to will be limited, and Mortal Kombat 11’s beta is no exception. That said, the characters and content that players will have access to have finally been revealed, and it’s looking like those participating will be having a good time.

As can be seen in the trailer above, there will be a total of five combatants available for players to enjoy during the beta next week. Baraka, Jade, Kabal, Scarlet, and Scorpion will be ready to do kombat in either online multiplayer or the single-player Towers of Time mode.

In addition to the game modes and characters offered during the Mortal Kombat 11 beta, players will also get the opportunity to play around with the Custom Character Variation System. This will allow one to change up gear, intros, Brutalities, and much more for each character. Of course, this and the Towers of Time will be available offline, while the multiplayer mode will require an Internet connection as well as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, as the PS4 and Xbox One are the only two platforms the beta will be available on.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The beta begins on March 27th at 8:00 AM PT for those who have pre-ordered the title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

