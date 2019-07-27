Mortal Kombat 11 Adds Bloody New Cassie Cage Brutality

With the start of Season 2, NetherRealm Studios has added another brutality for Cassie Cage, giving PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players who main as her another way to punish their opponents. More specifically, NetherRealm has added the new “Fully Disarmed” brutality, which does exactly what it sounds like it does: disarms an opponent, literally. In the brutality, Cassie shots her opponent’s arms cleanly off with her two pistols, causing blood to splatter everywhere.

The brutality is unlocked by playing the new season of Kombat League, and it’s pretty easy to pull off. First off, make sure you’re not too close to your opponent, and make sure your opponent is also grounded. Hold square on a DualShock 4 or the equivalent on your controller, and the final hit has to be a dual-wielding special move. You can check it out below, courtesy of NGSUPERMAN and D’Vorah.

Cassie Cage already has some great brutalities, so the fact that she’s getting another one has me tempted to try and main her. However, at the moment, I think I’m sticking with Jade and Kung Lao.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to hit Google Stadia later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen ports.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”