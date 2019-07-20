Secret New Mortal Kombat 11 Cassie Cage Brutality Ending Discovered

It appears a new Mortal Kombat 11 Cassie Cage brutality ending has been discovered, and it’s pretty badass. As you will know, the new fighting game has been out since April, but PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players are still constantly finding new content. This time it’s popular Mortal Kombat YouTuber Dynasty, who appears to have found a new brutality ending for Cassie Cage. Now, it’s unclear if this has been in the game since launch, or added since, but whatever the case, it’s pretty neat.

If you play or have played against Johnny Cage’s daughter you’ll know one of her finishers features her mounting her opponent, and then unleashing a swarm of punches to their head, alternating from right to left. That said, there’s a secret version of this where rather than continue the ground-pounding, she pulls out her gun and pops her opponent in the head with a shot. You can see it in action via the video, below:

To perform the brutality — dubbed “Get Yo Ass Beat” — press L2/R2, down and X (or the equivalent for whatever controller you’re using). It’s a pretty brutal finisher, one that I haven’t come across while playing, which suggests not many people know about it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond Google Stadia, which will arrive later this year with Mortal Kombat 11 at launch.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, yesterday, creative director Ed Boon revealed our first proper look at Nightwolf, the game’s next DLC character. Unfortunately, there’s no word of when the fighter will be added to the game though.

