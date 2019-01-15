‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Closed Beta Confirmed

We’re just mere hours away from the big community event for Mortal Kombat 11, which WB Games revealed last month at The Game Awards with a teaser trailer. And while we’re sure to get info about its story, characters and gameplay, we’re also likely to find out just when we’ll be able to get our brawl on with it.

We already know about the final release date for the game, but apparently there’s going to be a closed beta that takes place beforehand so you can try it out before its release!

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account recently posted about the beta, which will offer access to those that pre-order the game. You can see the tweet below, along with a glimpse of Raiden in some sweet golden armor.

Dates haven’t been given for the beta just yet, though pre-orders do “guarantee” you a spot in it. They’re likely to take place sometime in mid-March or early April, as it’ll likely be set up to test out online servers before the game’s final release.

Specific platforms for the beta haven’t been mentioned yet, but we’d be surprised if it wasn’t announced across the board for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, just to make sure everything’s up and running smoothly.

We’ll probably hear more about the beta during the event, which will also be live-streamed starting on January 17 at 10:30 AM PDT.

Pre-ordering the game will also offer another little bonus, as the Mortal Kombat Twitter account reminded us that we’ll get access to the mighty Shao Kahn starting on day one of the game’s release. You can check out the tweet below, along with a better look at the combatant…er, kombatant.

There’s going to be a lot of information divulged during the community event; and we’ll also be getting hands-on with the game to see how well we can execute moves and those sweet, sweet fatalities that the series has become known for over the years. Look for those impressions soon.

No matter what form the beta takes, we’re eager to get a grip on Mortal Kombat 11. The game will release on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

