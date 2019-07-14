Mortal Kombat 11 Cosplay Perfectly Genderbends Raiden

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular video game series for cosplayers thanks to its robust roster full of iconic characters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Raiden. That said, I haven’t seen many genderbent cosplays of its characters, but that’s exactly what Jennifer Van Damsel recently created for Raiden, and it’s one of the better Raiden cosplays I’ve ever seen.

For those that don’t know: Raiden is the eternal God of Thunder, protector of Earthrealm, and arguebaly the most powerful character in the series, which he’s been a part of since it debuted all the way back in 1992. Further, he’s one of the few characters who’s been a playable character in every release since.

After defeating Shinnok twice, he ascended to Elder God, and being a god, he possesses many supernatural abilities, such as the ability to teleport, fly, and of course as the God of Thunder, control lightning. And given that’s he’s a god, he often has a completely different perspective than the series’ other characters. Anyway, he’s such an iconic character, which makes doing a genderbent cosplay of him very tricky, but Jennifer nailed it.

