Bruce Campbell Casts Doubt on Mortal Kombat 11 Ash Williams DLC

A few weeks before release, every Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character seemingly leaked. At the time, many were doubtful about the leak’s accuracy, but so far, it’s been five for five. It named Shang Tsung, Joker, Spawn, Sindel, and Nightwolf, all of who have come to the game. The leak also mentioned three other characters: Sheeva, Fujin, and Ash Williams. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of these latter three characters, however, many suspect this will change when Kombat Pack #2 is revealed. However, it now looks like one of these three will actually not make it into the game as part of the second wave of DLC fighters.

Speaking to Fansided, Ash Williams actor Bruce Campbell revealed that while he can’t confirm the character is or isn’t coming to the game, he thinks it’s unlikely. Why? Well, because he apparently hasn’t heard anything about it.

“I probably shouldn’t emphasize yes or no because I don’t know,” said Campbell when asked about the potential of Ash Williams join MK11 as a DLC character. “I have not been told. If it is not through my agent or proper channels than it usually means its wishful thinking.”

Williams continued:

“The reason why it may not happen, just so you and the readers can know this, a lot of time for legal purposes, that character cannot appear in other things because of the license. If you can’t make a deal, that character is not going to show up.”

All of this comes on the back of another leak that pointed to the character’s inclusion. With this latest leak, it seemed like a forgone conclusion the character was joining the fray, but now it seems iffy again.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.