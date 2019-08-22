Three New Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Fighters Seemingly Confirmed

Yesterday, NetherRealm Studios revealed the two remaining DLC characters coming in Kombat Pack #1: Joker and Terminator. And with the reveal of those two characters, we now basically now know three more characters coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game in the future. More specifically, it’s been seemingly confirmed that NetherRealm Studios is planning to add Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin with the next Kombat Pack.

For those that don’t know: before Mortal Kombat 11 launched back in April, a leak surfaced from the game’s files revealing a list of DLC characters. Included in this list was Shang Tsung, Joker, Terminator, Sindel, Nightwolf, Sheeva, Ash Williams, Spawn, and Fujin. As you will know, so far the leak is five for five. And at this point this can’t be written off as coincidence. In other words, you can bet your dog’s doghouse that Sheeva, Ash Williams, and Fujin are coming with the next Kombat Pack. The better question is whether or not they will be alone or joined by other characters. At the moment, all we can do is speculate. In fact, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t even confirmed we’re getting a second Kombat Pack. So, again, for now all we can do is wait and see if there’s DLC characters that we don’t know about.

That all said, of the three leaked characters remaining, I’m probably most excited to see Fujin. Don’t get me wrong, Ash Williams is cool and Sheeva is one of my favorite characters in the series, but it’s been awhile since Fujin is playable.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and is set to hit Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the Internet is going to town on Joker’s design in the game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat.