Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Characters Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

Today, the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account teased that NetherRealm Studios will finally reveal Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC characters sometime tomorrow. Now, it’s unclear if all of the game’s first Kombat Pack DLC characters will be revealed tomorrow, but whatever the case, we will finally see who will be joining Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and the others in the new fighting game. As for who will see, who knows. The tease itself doesn’t divulge any concrete information, but it does seemingly tease a few characters with the colors it uses, such as Nightwolf and Sindel.

As you may know, the only DLC character that has been announced so far is Shang Tsung, who was revealed before the game even launched in April. Since then, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t said a peep about DLC. That said, the game’s DLC seemingly leaked awhile ago. If the leak is accurate — and it looks like it is — then NetherRealm Studios is planning to add: Nightwolf, Sindel, Fujin, Joker, Terminator, Ash Williams, Spawn, and Sheeva. Tomorrow’s reveal should give us a pretty good idea on whether or not this leak is legit.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. For what we think of the new entry in the long-running series, check out our official review.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.