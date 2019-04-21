‘Mortal Kombat 11’ DLC Character Dialogue Leaks

Last week, Mortal Kombat 11’s entire DLC roster seemingly leaked, revealing numerous guest characters and the return of some classic fighters. For those that missed it, in the game’s Nintendo Switch files is mention of nine DLC characters: Ash Williams, Joker, Nightwolf, Sindel, Spawn, Terminator, Sheeva, Fujin, and the already confirmed Shang Tsung. Now, this list of characters hasn’t been officially confirmed by NetherRealm Studios, so perhaps take it with a grain of salt. However, the characters are indeed listed in the game’s files as DLC, and it’s unclear why they would be if they weren’t exactly that.

That all said, not long after the initial list of characters leaked, some of character’s dialogue was also discovered, further proving the legitimacy of the leak, and also providing some interesting insight into the characters. Below, you can read the dialogue that has been discovered so far:

Spawn vs. Ash Williams:

Ash: You don’t look like the demons I know.

Spawn: Think of me as Hell’s avenging angel.

Ash: This is because I read the book, isn’t it?

—

Ash: This is because I read the book, isn’t it?

Spawn: How’d you like to wear that smile on your ass?

Ash: Hard pass. I only wear American denim.

Spawn vs. Joker:

Joker: What’s your name, beautiful boy?

Spawn: Call me Spawn.

Joker: Well, Spawn, that’s a lovely cape.

—

Joker: You look like a hugger, bring it in!

Spawn: I’ll turn you inside-out ass-first, Clown.

Joker: I love it when they talk dirty!

Spawn vs. Raiden:

Raiden: You remind me of another Dark Knight.

Spawn: The billion-dollar crusader? He’s a friend.

Raiden: It seems we are both well traveled.

—

Raiden: Hellspawn of the Eighth Sphere.

Spawn: Show me your dark side.

Raiden: You shall not pass!

Joker vs. Terminator

Joker: You know, you remind me of Bats.

Terminator: Who?

Joker: Just another jerk with no sense of humor.

—

Joker: Would you like to smile?

Terminator: This is beyond my programming.

Joker: Such a party pooper.

Spawn vs. Scorpion/Noob Saibot

Noob: Fellow Hellspawn!

Spawn: Hmm. You one of Malebolgia’s?

Noob: I serve only the shadows.

—

Noob: A legion of souls is within you.

Spawn: Power like this doesn’t come free.

Noob: “Then I will steal it.”

—

Scorpion: Another of Hell’s generals.

Spawn: Recognize the uniform, Scorpion?

Scorpion: I recognize Malebolgia’s stink.

Terminator vs. Johnny Cage/Kabal

Kabal: Gonna chop you up and sell you for parts.

Terminator: Your swords cut coitan-titanium alloys?

Kabal: “Like a hot knife through butter.

—

Johnny: Dude, you have “blockbuster” written all over you!

Terminator: Where?

Johnny: Ha! And he’s a comedian!

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release this Tuesday via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Source: Reddit via Game Rant

