Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Joker’s Crazy Fatal Blow

Joker isn’t coming to Mortal Kombat 11 until January, but NetherRealm Studios is already hard at work on the DLC character. As you may know, the game’s next DLC character is Sindel, who is poised to hit the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game next month. And after the classic Mortal Kombat hits, Joker will be up next. That said, while Sindel presumably enters the final stages of her development, NetherRealm Studios has already began work on the DC Comics villain, who is apparently in some form of early development at the moment. Further, it sounds like the character is shaping up quite nicely.

Taking to Twitter, series creative director Ed Boon teased that he recently saw an “early pass” at one of the character’s fatal blow, which apparently is “dayum” levels of good. Of course, Boon is a bit biased, but it’s pretty telling he’s already talking about Joker and how cool he is in the game rather than focusing on Sindel.

Just watched an early pass at Joker’s Fatal Blow…..

😳Day-um! — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 23, 2019

As you may know, the worry with iconic licensed characters like this is that the license holders — in this case DC Comics — won’t allow NetherRealm Studios to do what it wants with the character, meaning go over-the-top, Mortal Kombat style. But, if this tease is anything to go off of, DC Comics is letting NetherRealm Studios do its thing with the villain.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”