Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Fans Who Want Mileena DLC

Last month, Mortal Kombat 11 launched via PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And it’s generally been a massive success for NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. That said, with the launch out of the way, now everyone has turned their attention to the game’s DLC roster, which NetherRealm Studios hasn’t revealed. At the moment of publishing, the only DLC character we know is Shang Tsung, who was announced before launch. The longer NetherRealm Studios waits to announce more DLC characters, the more fans get antsy. And there aren’t any fans of the fighting game series more antsy than Mileena players, who are desperate to see the character added to the game.

If you follow the Mortal Kombat scene, you’ll know Mileena fans are known for being very, very passionate. When it comes to character requests, Mileena dominates, mostly because her cult-like following doesn’t give up. Wherever series director Ed Boon or the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account goes, there’s always Mileena fans not far behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, Boon is (obviously) well aware of the fervorous demand for Mileena to be added as DLC. And as you may know, Boon is also well-known for occasionally trolling Mortal Kombat fans. And sometimes these two things crossover.

RT @Willittolife @noobde You know they’re still reading between the lines. 🤔😂 Me: Please tell me those letters aren’t actually there. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/93bYaeQLxf — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 13, 2019

Last month the game’s DLC roster seemingly leaked, and there was no Mileena to be seen. In other words, Boon is about to listen to angry Mileena fans for at least another year or so. Something tells me he isn’t looking forward to it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, click here. And, if you haven’t already, be sure to peep the 8 characters we’d like to see added via DLC.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you want to see Mileena added to Mortal Kombat 11?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!