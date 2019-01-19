‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Dream Roster Picks for Non-MK Characters

Earlier today I put together a neat little list about Mortal Kombat characters I’d like to see return to Mortal Kombat 11 following the epic set of reveals we had yesterday. Brain storming roster picks got me thinking about who I would to see added – well, at all – and bear with me because some of my picks are purely out of fandom-sake and may seem a bit silly.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Michael Myers

With Michael Myers making his way onto the big screen once more with the new Halloween movie out, it would be the perfect time to see the masked serial killer make his way onto the roster. I mean, let’s be real – the Mortal Kombat series has already seen Freddie Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface – why not good ‘ol Mikey?

Spawn

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has already previously stated that he “believes” the character is “on his way” onto the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, though no official confirmation has been made at this time. What would make this great is that Spawn was actually supposed to be in Mortal Kombat X, but the deal between Warner Bros. never ended up working out.

The anti-hero would be perfect – especially now that we’ve seen Raiden basically go full-on Injustice 2 Superman in that thrilling cinematic reveal.

Marcus from Gears of War

OK, so Gears of War isn’t the immediate go-to for Mortal Kombat, but hear me out! Two words: Chainsaw Lancer. The chainsaw equipped weaponry would be perfect for the Mortal Kombat universe and Marcus has the gruff badassery required to survive in a world like Mortal Kombat.

I would also pay very big money to see him go up against Baraka – I’m just saying.

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher

You may laugh but let’s be serious for a second. The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia has already invaded the new SoulCalibur and Monster Hunter World. Basically, the hunky badass is a whiz when it comes to falling into portals by accident – so why not the Mortal Kombat 11 portal?

Let’s be real – he’s got mystically in-line attacks, the character is canonically never where he is supposed to be, and he’s just really freaking awesome. If you can look me in the eye and say Geralt wouldn’t be cool in Mortal Kombat 11 you’re either a liar or a serial killer and I don’t have room for that kind of negativity in my life.

Moving on …

Pennywise

I’m not going to lie, I only want Pennywise because this character scares the piss out of me and I’m ready to be spooped.

Next.

OK, but on a real note – with the Dancing Clown making its way onto the big screen once more — not unlike Michael Myers — the overall character set up would be perfect. Pennywise can shapeshift, they’ve got insane speed, and they love to dismember things = perfect match.

The Batman Who Laughs

Mortal Kombat 11 needs The Batman Who Laughs — especially on the heels of Injustice 2. No ordinary Batman would do, we need the derangement that The Batman Who Laughs has to offer – the evil bastardization of the Batman we know and love – the one that loves raking up that body count.

A few other picks:

Of course, the sky is the limit when we’re talking about who should be a consideration for a guest spot. Other picks include:

Doomguy from DOOM

Deadpool, despite the no Marvel policy

John Wick with a dog special attack

Vega from Dragon Ball

Cole train (Woo!) from Gears of War

To catch up on all of the latest reveals, you can check out our Mortal Kombat 11 hub right here. As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on my picks for non-MK related characters? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!