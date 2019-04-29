‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Easter Egg References Disney’s Frozen

Mortal Kombat 11 is absolutely brimming with Easter eggs, pop culture references, and a variety of tributes and homages, including many that pay respect to 1995’s Mortal Kombat movie, also simply known as the best video game move of all-time. There’s so many Easter eggs in the game that players are actively still discovering them, despite the fact the game released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch last Tuesday. That said, not all Easter eggs and hat tips are created equal. Some are better than others.

One of the game’s best Easter eggs involves Frost and Disney’s Frozen. More specifically, there’s two different parts of the game, both involving Frost, that make very obvious references to the popular animated Disney movie. One is in the intro between Frost and Cassie Cage, where the latter greets the former with “Hey there Elsa, what’s up?” Apparently, everyone is calling Frost Elsa, and she can’t understand why, and of course, doesn’t like it one bit. Meanwhile, the second reference occurs in a mirror battle with Frost, where the two Frosts unknowingly exchange Let It Go lyrics during the fight’s intro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Easter eggs like this have no tangible impact on the game’s quality, but they are nice touches, and go a long way with a lot of fans. Plus, what is a Mortal Kombat game at this point without the pop culture references?

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, also be sure to take a quick gander at our official review of the game to find out what we think of NetherRealm’s latest effort.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat 11. Do you like Easter eggs like these in games?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!