Mortal Kombat 11 Hides A Great Toy Story Easter Egg

Like most modern video game releases, Mortal Kombat is packed full of Easter eggs and various pop culture references. In fact, it may have more Easter eggs and references than most games. It has so many Easter eggs that it’s impossible to pick up on them all. Luckily, that’s why we have the Internet, which doesn’t miss any. The latest find includes a cute Toy Story reference hidden in the game so well that most probably never will see it. More specifically, one of Johnny Cage’s victories include him playing with a toy action-figure of himself. And when you zoom in on this action-figure, you’ll see that on the bottom of the figure’s left foot is the name “Cassie” written out, which is Johnny’s daughter.

For those that don’t remember: in Toy Story, Andy writes his name in similar fashion on the bottom of Woody’s shoe. It’s not the most obvious reference to Toy Story, but its Easter eggs like this that go a long way with some fans.

As mentioned earlier, there’s a ton of Easter eggs in the game, so much so, that this isn’t even the only Disney reference. There’s multiple references to Disney’s Frozen that involve Frost. Again, small touches like this don’t change a game’s quality, but they are cool to see, especially when they are as clever and unique as this one.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat. What’s your favorite Easter egg in the game?

