Every ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fighter Revealed So Far

We don’t know a great deal about Mortal Kombat 11 at the moment of writing this, but we do know some of the fighters that will be in the game, and some fighters that will seemingly be in it.

Of the characters we know so far, there’s obviously some classics, as well as some unexpected faces.

Anyway, here’s every Mortal Kombat 11 fighter that has been confirmed for the game so far:

Scorpion

While Sub-Zero has yet to be officially confirmed, the other face of Mortal Kombat, Scorpion, has. In fact, there’s seemingly two Scorpions.

Scorpion, also known as Hanzo Hasashi (“Full Scorpion Man”) is a resurrected ninja and one of the few original characters that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game. Only Scorpion, Raiden, and Sub-Zero have appeared in every Mortal Kombat game as a playable character.

Born to a member of Shirai Ryu, Scorpion was told not to join the clan by his father, who didn’t want his son to live the life of an assassin. However, Scorpion did so anyway to provide his son and wife with a better life.

Now Scorpion is a hell-spawned spectre that is seeking vengeance against those responsible for destroying his clan and killing his family.

Shao Kahn

The lord of Kombat and the most powerful character in the series, Shao Kahn is back baby. But unfortunately he’s locked behind pre-ordering. Something fans aren’t very happy about.

Shao Kahn made his debut back in Mortal Kombat II as the final boss, and has since served as the primary antagonist of the series quite often.

Shao Kahn the Konqueror is basically the embodiment of evil, or at least that’s how he is represented. He is known for his godlike strength that is really only matched by the likes of Raiden, as well as brutality, callousness, personal drive, and his fondness of executions. Kahn has the ability to consume souls, but his greatest strength lies in his intelligence.

Raiden

Sub-Zero and Scorpion might be the faces of Mortal Kombat, but Raiden isn’t far behind. As mentioned above, he’s one of three characters that has featured in every game.

Interestingly, in the debut trailer we actually Dark Raiden, the evil alternate version of the character that first appeared in Mortal Kombat Deception and then reappeared in Mortal Kombat X. In other words, it looks like both version of Raiden will be in the game.

The eternal God of Thunder and protector of Earthrealm, Raiden alongside Shao Kahn is the most powerful character in Mortal Kombat, who, after defeating Shinnok, ascended to the status of Elder God. Being a God, he has a different perspective on things than most characters, though he is capable of understanding and expressing human emotions and values.

Oracle (Maybe)

Okay, so here’s where we start getting into hazy territory. Awhile back, a leak (which hasn’t yet been disproved) revealed a new character dubbed “Oracle.” Now, in the debut trailer, there’s a brief tease of a new character, a mystical woman doing something with a giant hourglass. Many fans presume this is Oracle.

That said, even if the above character is Oracle, it’s unclear if the character will be playable or just in story mode.

Spawn (Maybe)

Okay, so here’s another one that may actually not be coming to the game: Spawn. If you watched the game’s announcement trailer, you’ll know that there’s nothing in there that even slightly hints at Spawn being in the game.

That said, the creator of the anti-hero, Todd McFarlane seemingly confirmed the character will be in the game recently. But until we get an official confirmation, I’m going to have add “Maybe” to this one.

Created in 1992, Albert “Al” Francis Simmons was once a very gifted officer in the Marines. From here, Simmons was recruited into the Secret Service and then the CIA. And then CIA director Jason Wynn brought Simmons into a special top-secret covert ops division known as the U.S. Security Group, and elite task force with jurisdiction in all domestic and foreign situations.

Eventually, Simmons was murdered and sent to Hell for his life as an Assassin. However, after arranging a deal with a being known as Malebolgia, he became a Hellspawn in exchange for being allowed to see his wife one last time.