‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Reveals What Nicki Minaj Would Look Like as Tanya

Those anticipating Mortal Kombat 11 are having a great time theorizing which fighters will be part of the upcoming title. While NetherRealm Studios has been pacing out the combatant reveals, the fans have been coming up with their own guesses not only to the characters themselves, but also the celebrities that would fit the roles perfectly. Such is the case with one fan, who created some art that shows Nicki Minaj as Tanya.

Twitter user Carlos Gzz recently took to the social media website to share their creation depicting Nicki Minaj as Mortal Kombat‘s Tanya. Wielding her signature weapons and sporting a yellow and black outfit, Tanya looks ready for battle in Mortal Kombat 11, and the fan art only shows that Minaj would be a great candidate for the role.

Fans were quick to agree that Minaj looks great as Tanya, especially with how the artist captured the eyes in the second image above.

It’s unknown if Tanya will be making her triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 11, but fans seem to dig the idea of Nicki Minaj portraying the character. We’ll just have to wait and see what the upcoming title has to offer when it arrives on April 23rd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players.

