‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans React to Revenant Jade’s Big Reveal

It’s official! Jade joins the fight in Mortal Kombat 11 as revealed during NetherRealm’s most recent Kombat Kast for the highly anticipated fighting game coming in April. Though there have been rumors for quite some time concerning Jade’s arrival, the official reveal showing off her upgraded style was nothing short of exciting.

Better watch your six! Tune-in for an exclusive first look at Jade in #MK11: //t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/uabMxNRUS6 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 14, 2019

It wasn’t just because she’s a fan favorite, but the chosen style that made Jade’s confirmation so special. Fans were stoked to see the rumors confirmed and Twitter couldn’t get enough of her arrival:

Holy shit, revenant Jade didn’t see that coming. — Jose Diego (@DaigoSphera) February 14, 2019

omg yes! she s back!!! pic.twitter.com/QnrNneV1rb — Snih Elsker 💖 (@ElskerSnih) February 14, 2019

Jade is a living dead pic.twitter.com/johZa3xwN3 — Mariano Peyronel (@MPeyronel15) February 14, 2019

One thing that makes Mortal Kombat 11 so exciting is two of the new arrivals: Geras and Kronika. Both have the ability to manipulate time, which means everything we thought we knew about the franchise could end up being totally turned on its head.

It’s nice to see some her familiar moves make a comeback like her Shadow Kick, but the newfound reliance on her staff is an interesting twist. It’s exciting to see her make the cut and with many more promised “Klassic” reveals on the way, it’s hard to keep that hype train from going at full speed.

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

