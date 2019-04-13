New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Trailer Reveals NetherRealm’s Favorite Fatalities

Mortal Kombat’s fatalities help it stick out from other fighting games, and with each installment, NetherRealm Studios gets more crazy, gruesome, and over-the-top with them. In fact, the Chicago-based developer takes them really seriously, using a process that takes months and multiple meetings of spitballing. And even after NetherRealm Studios gets some ideas and design concepts for fatalities, bringing them to life isn’t easy. But in the end it’s worth it, because without them, Mortal Kombat wouldn’t be as popular as it is.

That said, today, NetherRelam Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a new trailer/video revealing the favorite fatalities of the former. Further, the trailer also reveals some new fatalities, like Johnny Cage’s second, which is as absurd and amazing as his first.

Of course, creative director Ed Boon’s favorite fatality is one of Scorpions, a character near-and-dear to the series’ co-creator’s heart, and a character who he originally voiced.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release on April 23, unless you’re on Switch and in Europe, then you’ll need to wait until May 10. For more news and media on the highly-anticipating fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official overview:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

