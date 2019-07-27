Todd McFarlane Says He Wants To Make Mortal Kombat Fatality Figures

At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, McFarlane Toys revealed two new Mortal Kombat 11 figures for the series’ most iconic ninjas: Sub-Zero and Scorpion, which are set to release this October. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional figures for other fighters, but you’d assume more are coming. And after that, McFarlane Toys may be looking to release Mortal Kombat fatality figures that celebrate the series’ violent and gory past. Speaking to IGN, CEO and founder Todd McFarlane revealed that he’d like to bring Mortal Kombat fatality figures to market, but at the moment, he can’t confirm whether this will happen or not. That said, it’s obviously something he’s been thinking about for a bit.

According to McFarlane, he’s actually been asked about making Fatality figures a lot. But how would you make such a figure? Well, it’s tricky, after all fatalities are in motion and involve a lot of moving parts. But according to McFarlane, one way is to have the fatalities act as accessories to character figures. For example, you could add interchangeable parts to a character. In other words, give Rain a head pouring out blood.

That all said, while McFarlane would like to make Fatality toys, they probably aren’t coming anytime soon. First, McFarlane Toys has to earn the trust of NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which hopefully it will do with the roll out of its current figures. And then they have to get production green-lit, which sometimes includes badgering companies like a “little eight-year-old boy.”

Of course, the process may be expedited thanks by McFarlane’s growing relationship with NetherRealm Studios, who’s also been working with McFarlane to add Spawn to Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character. During the same interview with IGN, McFarlane touched upon the process of bringing Spawn to the iconic fighting game, and divulged some new details in the process.

“Let me tell you one thing, they have a bunch of Spawn geeks at that place, because they kept showing me what they were doing, and I was like ‘what’s that from,’ and they reference it and say ‘that’s from Spawn issue 67 and that’s from Spawn issue 122,’ and I wrote most of that and had forgotten it,” said McFarlane speaking about NetherRealm Studios. “There’s lots of cool stuff. They’ve gagged me, but I’ve seen it, and they are going to do lots of cool stuff. There’s going to be a lot more red than just his cape.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on it, click here.