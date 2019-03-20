‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Revealing New Fighter And First DLC Character This Friday

Later today, NetherRealm Studios is hosting another new Kombat Kast, where it will reveal a new fighter and also show gameplay of a previously announced fighter. But that’s not all it has planned for this week. Today, Creative Director on the series, Ed Boon, revealed that this Friday at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, the studio will host a panel that will include another brand-new character reveal, a DLC character announcement, behind-the-scenes-footage, new story mode videos, and more.

Join members of the Mortal Kombat 11 team at our C2E2 panel, Friday (12:45-1:45pm) .. We got LOTS of stuff to show..

– Making of MK11

– New Fighter (w/ Game-Play trailer) announce!

– First DLC character announce!

– Behind the Scenes

– Story mode videos + more! pic.twitter.com/RF7m6Z6w4I — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 20, 2019

It’s a bit odd that NetherRealm Studios is announcing a DLC character before it has even finished announcing the full roster, but fans have their theories as to why it’s doing this. As you may know, earlier this year, a pretty big hint was dropped that Spawn will be featured in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC guest character. That said, fans think because Friday’s panel is being held at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, NetherRealm will reveal Spawn as a treat to all the comic book fans in attendance. It’s just a theory, but it makes sense.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What new fighter and DLC character do you think NetherRealm Studios is going to reveal?

