Mortal Kombat 11’s Jade Does the Bottle Cap Challenge Flawlessly

If you have been on the Internet at all within the past two days, you may or may not have seen Jason Statham’s video go viral of him doing the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ with an impressive kick displayed in slow motion. Naturally, a bounty of people started flooding the web with their own versions of the challenge, with Ryan Reynolds failing miserably, Donnie Yen doing it blindfolded like a Jedi master, and many more. Not to be outdone, NetherRealm Studios decided to have one of their Mortal Kombat 11 characters perform the challenge, making it look easy.

Of course, this is a digital character and a very obviously digital bottle we are talking about here, but Jade never backs down from a challenge, even if it involves a bottle cap. As can be seen in the short clip below, Jade makes everything look simple with a twist and a turn and a bit of flair. Needless to say, that bottle cap never stood a chance.

This probably isn’t going to be the only video game character to receive the Bottle Cap Challenge treatment, but it will certainly be interesting to see what developers come up with in the coming days before the challenge fades away into obscurity. In what may be the biggest surprise out of all of this, we haven’t seen anything come from the Fallout team yet. Then again, who knows what the future holds.

In any case, Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular fighting title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

