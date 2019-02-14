‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Adds Jade to the Roster

In the most recent Kombat Kast for February, the team over at NetherRealm Studios just confirmed yet another returning character and this time it’s fan favorite Jade and her upgraded badass self.

Armed with her iconic Bo Staff, Jade serves the Netherrealm as an undead Revenant. Grab your copy of #MK11 today: //t.co/VO4a7I2NOV pic.twitter.com/u2M3C2khOf — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 14, 2019

One thing that was interesting to see is that Jade seems to use her staff more than ever before. Players that are familiar with this fighter are used to her being able to maneuver around the stage flawlessly, but her weapon use is definitely swapped up a bit in the newest title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the fighter, Jade made her first appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and ever since then, she’s become a reoccurring fan-favorite character. Her joining with the Earthrealm warriors in order to defeat Kahn was legendary, and her backstory is pretty wild, if a bit confusing.

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Thoughts on the latest character to join the roster? Who else do you hope to see make their triumphant return? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.