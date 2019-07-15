WATCH: Mortal Kombat 11 Johnny Cage Fatal Blow Recreated In Real Life

Mortal Kombat is famous for its fatalities, and Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has some of the best and most gruesome ones in the series. They are all over-the-top, which is by design, because NetherRealm Studios doesn’t want them to be realistic or something someone could recreate in real life. And mission accomplished. There aren’t any Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities you can recreate in real life. But you can recreate some of the game’s other moves, such as its various fatal blows.

Of course, only the melee focused fatal blows can be recreated, such as Johnny Cage’s fatal blow, which Reddit user “dkta” recently recreated in real life and shared over on the Mortal Kombat Reddit page. Now, normal people obviously can’t recreate Cage’s fatal blow, but as you can see in the video below, we are dealing with some highly skilled professionals, not your average Mortal Kombat fan.

Mortal Kombat’s fatalities get all the attention — and rightfully so, they’re awesome — but I feel like many sleep on the game’s fatal blows and brutalities, some of which are just as awesome as fatalities, albeit less flashy and often less grisly.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, the game is poised to arrive on Google Stadia when it releases later this year. As for next-gen ports, there’s been no word of any from NetherRealm Studios, but you’d assume PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports are at least on the table with both systems releasing next year.

