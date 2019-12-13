Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Divided Over Joker’s New Design

Last night during The Game Awards, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the first teaser trailer for Joker, the game’s next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game early next year. And as you can see in the trailer, NetherRealm Studios has tweaked the design since they last showed the character earlier this year. The new design looks older and a bit more sinister than the previous design. Further, it looks more in-line with how the DC villain usually looks. His nose is thinner and more demented, his hair is receding, and he’s a bit less vibrant looking. It’s not a drastic change, but it’s certainly noticeable.

As you can see, while there was some changes made to the head and face, NetherRealm Studios didn’t change the outfit. That said, it seems most fans are pretty receptive to the tweaks made, though of course some are still unimpressed while others want the old design back.

On the Internet, you can’t please everyone. That said, the reaction to the new design is measurably better than the reaction to the old design. And once NetherRealm Studios reveals the character’s fatalities and other moves, I’m sure most players won’t even care what he looks like.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

