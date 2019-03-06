‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Kano Gameplay Confirmed For Next Kombat Kast

Mortal Kombat fans already know that Kano will be in the upcoming installment, but NetherRealm Studios has been quiet on the gameplay front. That said, it has seemingly been confirmed that the next Kombat Kast will feature gameplay of the character.

Reddit user The_Green_Filter recently shared a screenshot from TestYourMight.com, in which someone from NetherRealm confirms that this Kombat Kast will be focused on “Kano and another kharacter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans took to the replies to theorize as to who the other character could be. Plenty of guesses were thinking it will be Cassie, while others seem to believe it will be D’vorah gameplay and not an actual character reveal.

The official tweet announcing the Kombat Kast already stated that there would be a character reveal, but since we already knew about Kano, that means we’re potentially getting two gameplay reveals during the same Kast. This might actually become more of a regular thing seeing as there is only about a month and a half until launch.

As for who the other character is that might be revealed, we’ll just have to wait until the Kombat Kast, which is set to take place at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6th. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Who do you believe the second character is going to be during the Kombat Kast? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!