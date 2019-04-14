Some ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Aren’t Happy With Kitana’s New Design

For a few entries, Mortal Kombat has been toning down the sexuality of its female fighters, and for the most part, people have either liked the new, more realistic designs, or haven’t even blinked at them. But there are some Mortal Kombat fans who aren’t happy with the design changes, and have been voicing their opinions character reveal by character reveal. The latest fighter to stir up controversy is Kitana, who was officially revealed last week, and who’s new design has some fans unhappy.

According to these fans, Kitana’s new design ranges from boring to symbolic of a larger censoring of the series’ traditional character designs. In other words, some people aren’t happy that Kitana’s design isn’t sexy enough.

New Kitana design is so boring… ):

Meh. pic.twitter.com/yjXOUWF3J9 — Shermie 🇧🇷 (@shermie_cos) April 13, 2019

Well, it is a legit criticism. Sex appeal was a big part of the female ninjas’ character design. It makes no sense to suddenly tone it down all these years later. For folks like Sonya, it’s understandable. But people like Kitana, Jade and Mileena? It’s rather lame. — The Ikari Warrior (@TeamIkari) April 14, 2019

Notice mk11 is lacking I amazing designs because their whole thing is covering them up. I personally am not saying I want naked but some sexiness help in designing. Look at mkx Kitana shows skin and then design was badass. Jade from deception was great it showed warrior Amazonian — Phoenix vas Normandy (@demonicdoll2002) April 14, 2019

I’m at a point now with the MK series I’m just gonna watch the Tournaments and skip this entry. there’s to much White Knight in that community the series itself is screwed from a Artistic point of view. There’s a problem with MK11 but no one seems to care — 🖤キャミー🖤 (@KittyCat_Cammy) April 13, 2019

Again, there’s equal gushing over Kitana’s new outfit as criticism — and even more people who aren’t concerned with how the 10,000-year-old princess looks, but how she plays. However, criticism against the designs of the game’s female ninjas have been lodged against the game since the first few were revealed, and it looks like the complaints aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, click here.

