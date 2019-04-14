Gaming

Some ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Aren’t Happy With Kitana’s New Design

For a few entries, Mortal Kombat has been toning down the sexuality of its female fighters, and for the most part, people have either liked the new, more realistic designs, or haven’t even blinked at them. But there are some Mortal Kombat fans who aren’t happy with the design changes, and have been voicing their opinions character reveal by character reveal. The latest fighter to stir up controversy is Kitana, who was officially revealed last week, and who’s new design has some fans unhappy.

According to these fans, Kitana’s new design ranges from boring to symbolic of a larger censoring of the series’ traditional character designs. In other words, some people aren’t happy that Kitana’s design isn’t sexy enough.

Again, there’s equal gushing over Kitana’s new outfit as criticism — and even more people who aren’t concerned with how the 10,000-year-old princess looks, but how she plays. However, criticism against the designs of the game’s female ninjas have been lodged against the game since the first few were revealed, and it looks like the complaints aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release worldwide on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, click here.

