‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals New Four-Armed Fighter Named Kollector

Today, NetherRealm Studios revealed a brand-new character for Mortal Kombat 11 that is also a brand-new character to the series: a four-armed ghoulish fighter named Kollector. At the moment details on the character are pretty scarce, but Creative Director on the series, Ed Boon, has pitched the character as a “kombo beast.” Further, he is known as a proud and loyal servant to the Outworld Empire, who will kill anyone to advance his status and power. In other words, he’s a bad guy.

Judging by what little NetherRealm Studios has said about the fighter, as well as the debut gameplay footage, it looks like Kollector will be a high-skill character, or at least a character that demands a lot of technical skill, which also means low-level players will probably love to button-smash with him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unless you’re a Switch owner in Europe, then you will need to wait until May 10 to play the game for some reason.

For more news, media, information, rumors, etc. on the upcoming fighting game from NetherRelam Studios, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the new entry by clicking here. Also, don’t forget to take a gander at our official preview of our time hands-on with Mortal Kombat 11 earlier this year. Here’s a snippet from it talking about the game’s combat, which spoilers, is still great:

“First off, the combat (Kombat?) feels wonderfully balanced. You can set up combos with ease and execute special moves pretty handily, such as Sonya’s energy rings and Scorpion’s traditional “get over here!” spear, although it’s obviously better to pull them off with a D-pad than an analog stick because of accuracy. That’ll no doubt make people that own fightsticks happy.

“Secondly, the flow of combat is smoother than Mortal Kombat XL, based on the sessions we had. New and old combatants mix it up beautifully here, barely missing a beat with their offensive moves. And defense plays its part as well, particularly with counters and the ability to execute a Final Blow to help turn things back in their favor”.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!