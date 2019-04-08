Next ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Kombat Kast Will Focus On D’vorah & Two Other Fighters

This past week, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a brand-new Mortal Kombat 11 character called the Kollector. In addition, to revealing the brand-new fighter, it also showed off some gameplay footage highlighting Erron Black and Noob Saibot. And not long after, NetherRealm Studios confirmed a new Kombat Kast for this week, which will once again focus on three characters, one of which will be the already revealed D’vorah.

As you may know, we haven’t seen much of D’vorah beyond her brief reveal trailer. In other words, we should get a deep dive into her fighting style, moves, and fatalities.

“One among many Kytinn, a swarm of sentient insects who share a hive mind,” reads an official character description of D’vorah. “D’vorah has served Shao Kahn, Kotal Kahn, and Shinnok, but her true allegiance is to the swarm. She lies, cheats, and backstabs so that when everyone else has died, the Kytinn hive will survive.”

As for the other two fighters that will be shown off, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t said who they will be. It’s possible one or both could be DLC characters, but fans seem to think the two slots are for Kitana and Frost, who’ve leaked, but haven’t been officially revealed or confirmed yet.

However, I think only one Kitana and Frost will be shown off, with the other being saved for the following Kombat Kast. And so rather I think NetherRealm Studios will also reveal the second DLC character. Of course, this all conjecture, but thankfully we don’t have to wait very long to find out if it’s accurate.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (unless you’re in Europe and getting the game on Switch, then you will need to wait until May 10).

