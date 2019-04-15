‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Leak Reveals Frost as the Final Fighter

Mortal Kombat fans are gearing up to take on the next installment in the long running franchise, but despite NetherRealm Studios’ best efforts, the leaks have been aplenty. We’ve seen roster leaks in the past that have shown off then-unconfirmed characters, and if the most recent leak is to be believed, we know who the 25th and final main roster fighter is. Thanks to some retailers around the world letting copies of Mortal Kombat 11 go a bit earlier than they were supposed to, it has been revealed that Frost will be the last character added to the game’s initial 25-fighter roster.

While leaks and rumors should always be taken with at least a grain of salt, the images share sure do look real, making it difficult to dispute their validity. It all started when Reddit user “Datrael” shared a photo of their copy of Mortal Kombat 11 for PlayStation 4. Instead of it just being the outside of the box, we can see the inside, Blu-ray disc and all.

In addition to this, another Reddit user by the name of “vesfear” shared images that showed Frost as the 25th roster addition. Either they are a master at digital manipulation, or these images are in fact the real deal and Frost will be in Mortal Kombat 11. Check them out for yourself to see what you think.

With NetherRealm already stating that a Shao Kahn breakdown is arriving just before launch, it’s entirely possible that Frost will officially be revealed at the same time. Either way, it looks like the roster is finally filled, which means we will all be able to start focusing on speculating about DLC fighters.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see Frost included with the Mortal Kombat 11 roster? Were you hoping it would be another fighter? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

