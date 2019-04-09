‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Nintendo Switch File Size, Day One Patch Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 is only two weeks away from being launched, which means fans everywhere are preparing for many brutal battles that lie ahead. This will surely end up being the biggest installment yet, especially with NetherRealm Studios teasing fans every chance they get. That said, players on Nintendo Switch can expect the same glorious gameplay they would find on other consoles, but that will come with a price, mainly in regards to how much space it will be taking up on your console or SD card. According to a recent discovery, Mortal Kombat 11 will be coming in at 6.5 GB, but the day one patch will be more than double the size of the game itself.

Twitter user “NWPlayer123” recently took to the social media site to share their discoveries. According to them, Mortal Kombat 11 will be 6.537 GB, with the day one patch coming in at about 15.9 GB. In addition to this, the day one patch will need to be installed in order to play the game, so make sure those Internet connections are nice and strong if you want to jump in on the action immediately.

This definitely isn’t the first time a game has arrived on Switch with a massive day one update, and it certainly won’t be the last time. It’s likely in an effort to keep costs down on WB Games’ side, which results in consumers paying more with the purchase of expandable storage.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Were you expecting a huge download on day one for Mortal Kombat 11 on Nintendo Switch? Are you hoping to see this practice decline in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

