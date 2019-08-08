Huge Mortal Kombat 11 Patch Tweaks Just About Every Character

NetherRealm Studios has released the latest patch for Mortal Kombat 11 , and it’s basically a giant monster of a patch that leaves practically no fighter untouched. There are general adjustments, Towers of Time tweaks, improvements to online play, and more. In fact, the patch is so large that, rather than post the notes directly in the game’s official Discord channel, the developers instead posted them directly to the franchise’s subreddit. It is just that big.

Perhaps most notably, and likely to cause alarm for a certain section of players, is that Scorpion’s Hell Port and (Air) Hell Port were changed to high attacks, which in basic terms means neither move is as difficult to avoid as before, making them less of a guaranteed success for players. Everyone from Jade to Johnny Cage to Geras and Liu Kang received some quality-of-life adjustments, whether that’s the quality of life of their opponents or themselves varies for each and every change, however. (As many have noted, Kabal managed to escape the patch unscathed.)

You can check out the patch notes for this update — which is only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at this point — in full below:

What do you think of all the changes to Mortal Kombat 11? Are you excited to check out some of the characters, like Shao Kahn, that appear to have received major buffs?

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While the new patch is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch and PC soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest in the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.