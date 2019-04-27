Mortal Kombat 11 Has A Great Movie Reference That’s Easy to Miss

In the pre-release marketing and promotional material for Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment paid tribute to the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie a lot. And this continued with the game itself. However, the tributes and refernces to the greatest video game movie ever aren’t always easy to spot, even for Mortal Kombat cinema aficionados. For example, recently one player took to Reddit to point out a scene from the game that references the movie that virtually nobody else noticed.

More specifically, there’s an intro between Liu Kang and Johnny Cage where the two talk about Sonya Blade and the latter’s admiration for “her mind” that is literally straight out of a scene from the movie.

As you would expect, the official Mortal Kombat sub-Reddit is pack full of huge Mortal Kombat fans. But even many of them admitted that they didn’t pick up on this reference, which suggests there’s even more out there that haven’t been discovered yet. Of course, this isn’t the only movie reference that has been discovered in the game. Fans have discovered many, but this is personally one of my favorite found yet.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to check out our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, also be sure to give our official review of the game a peep to find out what we think of the new entry in the long-running series.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

