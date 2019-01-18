‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Cinematic Reveal Celebrated With This Amazing Raiden vs Liu Kang Cosplay

The Mortal Kombat community was treated to quite a few amazing reveals yesterday for Mortal Kombat 11, but we’re still reeling from that incredible narrative reveal. Raiden essentially is pulling a Superman from Injustice 2 and we’re kind of here for it, and apparently – so are these two cosplayers:

Cosplayer @Kenrai.Redwings takes on the role of Liu Kang while @Panchokahn_Cosplay assumes the Raiden fighter. Both looks absolutely phenomenal thanks to the incredible editing by @Marce.psd over on Instagram.

If you missed out on the big cinematic reveal, you can catch the video up at the top of the article. “Raiden has upset the balance of history with the death of Shinnok,” reads the official description. “Tired of Earthrealm’s defiance, Kronika, The Keeper of Time will bring order to the universe through any means necessary.”

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

