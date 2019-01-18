‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Cinematic Reveal Celebrated With This Amazing Raiden vs Liu Kang Cosplay

The Mortal Kombat community was treated to quite a few amazing reveals yesterday for Mortal Kombat 11, but we’re still reeling from that incredible narrative reveal. Raiden essentially is pulling a Superman from Injustice 2 and we’re kind of here for it, and apparently – so are these two cosplayers:
View this post on Instagram
“More visions Raiden, do you still see the future?” #MK11 LEFT ME SO FUCKIN’ HYPED!!!!!! liu kang ✔ Subzero ✔ I’m totally into those cosplays and excited about the story #netherrealmstudios wants to tell us 🔥🔥🔥 Liu kang by @kenrai.redwings Raiden by @panchokahn_cosplay PH and Edit @marce.psd #mk11reveal #MortalKombat11 #videogames #liukang #subzero #scorpion #raiden #mortalkombatcosplay #mortalkombat #cosplay #cosplayphotography #worldcosplay #instagram #cosplayer
Cosplayer @Kenrai.Redwings takes on the role of Liu Kang while @Panchokahn_Cosplay assumes the Raiden fighter. Both looks absolutely phenomenal thanks to the incredible editing by @Marce.psd over on Instagram.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Mko no estaba muerto, solo bos preparábamos con todo para el estreno de Mortal Kombat 11!!! Otra nueva toma de la sesión especial para #MK11 junto a mi amigo @panchokahn_cosplay por la fotografía y edición profesional de @marce.psd 📷 Muy contentos de tener la oportunidad de ser parte de este producto final que esperemos llegue muy lejos!! #MortalKombat11 #netherrealmstudios #mortalkombat #fightinggames #cosplay #coaplayphotography #cospositivealliance #cosplayway #photography #worldcosplay #chile #mkkollective
View this post on Instagram
Queremos romper instagram con mi amigo Pancho con este increíble trabajo de fotografía y edición por parte de @marce.psd Asistido por @imclaudiographyv para un proyecto aún en marcha en el que colaboramos los 4. esperamos que llegue muy lejos y lo disfruten tanto como cuando las recibimos! Revenant Liu Kang @kenrai.redwings Lord Raiden @panchokahn_cosplay Representando a @mko_team #mortalkombat #mortalkombatx #mkx #mk2 #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplayphotography #cosplay #malecosplay #liukang #raiden #scorpion #subzero #awesomecosplay #worldcosplay #cospositivealliancey #cosplayway #theartofcosplay #fightinggames #mkkollective
If you missed out on the big cinematic reveal, you can catch the video up at the top of the article. “Raiden has upset the balance of history with the death of Shinnok,” reads the official description. “Tired of Earthrealm’s defiance, Kronika, The Keeper of Time will bring order to the universe through any means necessary.”
As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:
“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”
What did you think of all of the amazing reveals so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!