Mortal Kombat 11 Devs Working to Remove 30 FPS Cap

NetherRealm Studios is working on a new update for the game’s PC version that’ll take care of a common request from those on that platform. Certain parts of the game currently run at 30 FPS instead of 60 – notably during the more cinematic moments like Fatalities – and for players with systems that can handle higher framerates, they’ve been asking for the cap to be removed. The developer said it’s planning on accommodating that request.

An update on the status of removing the FPS cap was shared in a post which detailed the contents of the latest update to hit the game’s PC version. Though it didn’t explicitly say in the body of the post that it was only for PC, the notes included should’ve tipped users off with talks of NVIDIA and framerates. After listing out off the changes included in the update, NetherRealm shared its intentions to uncap the framerate on the PC version.

“Additionally, on the topic of having the certain parts of the game run with a framerate cap of 30 FPS, we hear you,” NetherRealm said in the patch notes. “We’re currently working on providing the option to increase the caps in those areas to 60 FPS. We’ll have more details soon, stay tuned!”Fixed a major source of desyncs that would occur in Group Battles.”

Until that patch that uncaps the framerate during these more cinematic scenes is released, players have the latest update to work with, the contents of which can be seen below.