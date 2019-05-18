Mortal Kombat 11 Devs Working to Remove 30 FPS Cap

NetherRealm Studios is working on a new update for the game’s PC version that’ll take care of a common request from those on that platform. Certain parts of the game currently run at 30 FPS instead of 60 – notably during the more cinematic moments like Fatalities – and for players with systems that can handle higher framerates, they’ve been asking for the cap to be removed. The developer said it’s planning on accommodating that request.
An update on the status of removing the FPS cap was shared in a post which detailed the contents of the latest update to hit the game’s PC version. Though it didn’t explicitly say in the body of the post that it was only for PC, the notes included should’ve tipped users off with talks of NVIDIA and framerates. After listing out off the changes included in the update, NetherRealm shared its intentions to uncap the framerate on the PC version.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Additionally, on the topic of having the certain parts of the game run with a framerate cap of 30 FPS, we hear you,” NetherRealm said in the patch notes. “We’re currently working on providing the option to increase the caps in those areas to 60 FPS. We’ll have more details soon, stay tuned!”Fixed a major source of desyncs that would occur in Group Battles.”
Until that patch that uncaps the framerate during these more cinematic scenes is released, players have the latest update to work with, the contents of which can be seen below.
- Fixed a crash in Group Battles that could occur sometimes when pausing and activating modifiers
- Fixed an issue that would prevent calling another player for help in a Tag Battle/Group Battle while using the keyboard
- NVIDIA Highlights and NVIDIA Ansel are now available to all players with compatible NVIDIA GPUs. NVIDIA Highlights automatically captures key moments, ensuring that your best gaming moments are automatically saved. NVIDIA Ansel is a powerful photo mode that lets you take professional-grade photographs of your games.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to die twice in a row when failing a puzzle in the Krypt
- Players will now be prompted to perform a benchmark before starting an online match in Towers of Time
- Previously purchased DLC will now be displayed as unavailable in the Store
- Several issues with TAA were addressed in a previous patch
- Mouse cursor is now displaying correctly while in a menu in the Krypt
- Several UI fixes
- Several minor mouse/keyboard input fixes