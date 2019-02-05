‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals D’Vorah As Next Fighter

The Mortal Kombat 11 reveals keep flowing in and for those looking to see who will be filling in those remaining roster spots, the team over at NetherRealm studio is more than ready to please. Their latest reveal sees the return of Mortal Kombat X’s D’Vorah.

For those that missed out on her big reveal in the previous Mortal Kombat entry, D’Vorah is a Kytinn, an insect species that resemble humans in terms of overall stature. D’Vorah’s home was conquered by the evil Shao Kahn and instead of becoming a slave, she chose to serve the emperor instead. But being in one spot didn’t suit this ambitious character, and she quickly rose the ranks to become second in command and closest advisor to the emperor in the fight against Mileena.

Seeing her once more during the Kombat Kast returning to the realm with Mortal Kombat 11, it’s going to be interesting to see where D’Vorah is at especially with the threat of Kronika. This is the second big reveal of the day alongside confirmation that Kabal would indeed be making his appearance once more in the series.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ve got a lot to look forward to with the latest title. To learn more:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about the growing roster so far and D'Vorah's return? Who else would you like to see a major comeback?