‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Is the 9th Best PS4 Game of 2019, According to Review Scores

Mortal Kombat 11 reviews are starting to roll out now that the embargo has been lifted, and the scores so far look promising for the game. Many of the reviews including our own have praised the game’s visceral combat but couldn’t help but point out that the game feels a bit grindy at times. Our own review called it the best Mortal Kombat game yet, but with a year that’s so packed with games as 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 is going up against every other game releasing around it, not just the history of the franchise.

But according to the early scores for the game, it’s doing just fine against other games, at least on the PlayStation 4 version. That’s the version of the game that has the most reviews so far on Metacritic with the game currently sitting at a solid score of 84. There aren’t any user scores out for the game yet of course, at least not until it releases in a couple of hours, but the critics’ scores so far have put the game at the No. 9 spot for this year’s highest-ranked PlayStation 4 games.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is tied with Mortal Kombat 11 for that spot right now since both have the score at 84, but Mortal Kombat 11’s score will likely fluctuate as the reviews keep coming in. Some outlets have elected to do in-progress reviews to experience the game’s online component extensively before passing a verdict, so expect more reviews in the coming week or so.

For reference, the full list of the top 10 PlayStation 4 games can be seen above with Mortal Kombat 11 finding its spot on the list just above Kingdom Hearts III.

NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition Resident Evil 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Apex Legends Devil May Cry 5 MLB The Show 19 Steins;Gate Elite Dirt Rally 2.0 Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on April 23rd, and you can find our full review of NetherRealm’s new game here.

