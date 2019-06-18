Mortal Kombat 11’s First Kombat Pack DLC Character Is Now Available

The gates have been opened for Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack owners now that Shang Tsung, the first of several DLC characters, is now available. He’s been released for the players who own the Kombat Pack or bought the Premium Edition, though everyone else will still have the chance to buy the character as an individual fighter a week later on June 25th. That doesn’t mean you won’t face him in the meantime though since other players will undoubtedly be trying him out, so expect to see some Shang Tsungs in your matches.

Whether you’re on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC platforms, the process for downloading Shang Tsung is the same. Simply head to the place on each respective platform where you can view the DLC for a game or the content that’s ready to be installed, and assuming you meet the requirements of owning either the Kombat Pack or the Premium Edition, you’ll have Shang Tsung waiting for you.

If you need a step-by-step process for this, WB Games has you covered.

Early access for Shang Tsung is available today for #MK11 Kombat Pack owners! Learn how to download him and other Kombat Pack kontent by following the steps listed here: https://t.co/7EFHIkikze pic.twitter.com/6C3SFun4yG — WBGames Support (@WBGamesSupport) June 18, 2019

“Shang Tsung is the soul-stealing sorcerer and historic host of the Mortal Kombat Tournament,” WB Games said about the new fighter prior to his release. “Shang Tsung pledged his eternal loyalty to Shao Kahn in exchange for a dark power, but he is no faithful servant. He dreams of the day his sorcery will overtake Shao Kahn’s, and he’ll pay any price to get there. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is lending his voice and likeness to the popular character he portrayed in the classic 1995 Mortal Kombat film.”

Shang Tsung technically isn’t the first DLC character since Shao Kahn was available as a pre-order bonus, but he is the first fighter from the Kombat Pack to be released. The rest of the five DLC characters included in the pack have been the subject of a lot of discussion recently, particularly the two remaining characters that haven’t been revealed yet. They’re thought to be the Terminator and Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise, though neither WB Games nor NetherRealm Studios have confirmed those characters’ identities yet.

A ranked mode was also released alongside the DLC character, so perhaps you can take advantage of some new Shang Tsung players and rank up while they’re still learning his moves.