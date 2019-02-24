Shang Tsung Potentially Teased For ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ By Original Film Actor

Carry-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the actor of Shang Tsung in the original Mortal Kombat film, is potentially teasing that he will be reprising his role and lending his likeness to the character for Mortal Kombat 11.

According to Mortal Kombat YouTuber, Dynasty, Tagawa has seemingly been beating the drum that Shang Tsung may be in Mortal Kombat 11 with his likeness for awhile, retweeting basically anyone that makes reference to him as the character in relation to the upcoming game. He even went as far as to retweet a petition to get him and Tsung in the upcoming fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, on its own, there’s not much here. But Kagawa also recently tweeted out this while interacting with Mortal Kombat fans:

AHHHH..ALT. REALITY, PARALLEL UNIVERSES… TIME TRAVELLING…THE SPACE BETWEEN, DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE…IN GOES SHANG AND OUT COMES NOBUSUKE…STRETCH THE EDGES — Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (@CHTOfficial) February 22, 2019

For those that don’t know: a lot of the current Mortal Kombat story deals with these themes: time travelling, parallel universes, etc, and so this seems to be a tease in relation to that. If it’s not, it’s an odd thing to tweet in a conversation fans were having about Tagawa, as Tsung, being in Mortal Kombat 11.

Further, when you consider Boon teased a “huge” face will be in the game earlier this year, it begs the question: who could it be other than Tagawa?

“Our faces, our actors — we find, you know, real people to scan their entire face,” said Boon at the time. “It’s not a 3D model, you know sculpting a nose, sculpting a face, stuff like that, it’s actually real people. And we have — I’ll tell you this — we have a huge, huge surprise coming up for a face you’re going to see in Mortal Kombat.”

Now, it’s important to note that Boon said the following after Ronda Rousey was revealed as Sonya Blade. So, the huge face isn’t her. And unless it’s Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage (or maybe John Cena as Stryker), who else could it be other than Tagawa as Shang Tsung?

Hopefully, we’ll find out next week when NetherRealm Studios hosts a new Kombat Kast, though a recent tease suggests that reveal will be reserved for Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated fighter, click here.