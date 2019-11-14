Mortal Kombat 11 Players React to Sindel’s Reveal

Mortal Kombat 11’s latest DLC fighter has finally been fully revealed now that the latest trailer for Sindel has dropped to show what she’s capable of. She attacks with a combination of her spear, hair, and high-pitched screams, and judging from the reactions so far, people already can’t wait to play as her. They’ll get the chance to do so soon since the early access release date for the classic fighter is just over a week away.

Sindel’s trailer above shows off some of the fighter’s strengths and her more stylish moves players will have to master. She can close gaps or keep enemies at a distance with her hair, and her screaming projectile attack serves as a long-range harassing tool. Her Brutality and Fatality shown in the trailer made use of all the weapons she’s known for, and people have noticed one interesting move in particular that connects her to Kitana and happens around halfway through the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat 11 players will be able to play as Sindel first on November 26th in early access, and her full release will happen a week later on December 3rd. You can see some of the best reactions to Sindel’s full reveal below to help you figure out if you should choose this fighter as your new main when she’s released.

YO THE SINDEL TRAILER???? Mutha came for revenge pic.twitter.com/nx8YjyRcFU — ♐︎𝔪𝔦𝔯𝔯𝔬𝔯𝔢𝔡𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱♐︎ (@luuxuryan) November 14, 2019

THAT MOVE THOUGH

Sindel In #MortalKombat11 can booty clap kombatants



Life is complete! pic.twitter.com/JrYQOcWUwN — Jamie Croft (@JamieCroftPlays) November 14, 2019

KRUSHING BLOW

Oh so she really throwing it back for a Krushing Blow? 👀 #MK11 #Sindel pic.twitter.com/9rzpG8PfjH — ƑìɾҽꝈօɾժⱮօҽ (@MoeChillOut) November 14, 2019

When someone says Sindel is boring pic.twitter.com/zMNgnCAYZm — Kitana_Nina (@Kitana_Nina) November 13, 2019

JUST LIKE KITANA

LMFAO SINDEL HAS A KRUSHING BLOW WITH HER ASS JUST LIKE KITANA… thank you pic.twitter.com/CDDsoHRL8Y — TORGY (@tabletorgy) November 14, 2019

Human Sindel is a whole ass Q U E E N 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/H20a8DMupj — bc | Dragon (@Dragon_FGC) November 14, 2019

