Spawn Reveals How He Really Feels About Joker in New Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Clip

In less than a week, Spawn will arrive in Mortal Kombat 11. That said ahead of that, NetherRealm Studios has teased PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia players of the fighting game with a little bit of Spawn gameplay. More specifically, the Chicago-based developer has revealed a new intro dialogue scene between Spawn, and the game’s most recent DLC character: Joker. And according to this brief interaction between the two characters, Spawn hates clowns, and he especially hates Joker.

As you may know, each character has different intro dialogue that varies on whoever they are fighting against. So far, NetherRealm Studios has revealed Spawn’s intro dialogue with Liu Kang, Kotal Khan, and Baraka. And so far, all of the snippets of conversation have suited Spawn quite well. That said, today, the best was revealed; Spawn’s intro scene with Joker, where the former reveals how he really feels feels about the latter.

Below, you can see the intro for yourself, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter account. And yes that’s Keith David voicing Spawn.

As you may know, NetherRealm Studios is poised to drop a new Kombat Kast for Spawn in just a couple of hours. In other words, not only is plenty more Spawn gameplay on the way, but we will likely get to see his second fatality, story ending, and much more.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, Spawn is set to join the fray on March 17. Below, you can read more about the DLC fighter:

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” reads an official blurb about the character. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants.”